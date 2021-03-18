Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Jason T. Adelman Sells 3,312 Shares

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $16,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 12,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,420. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

