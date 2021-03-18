Trittium (TRTT) Price Hits $0.15

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Trittium has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a market cap of $19.37 million and approximately $2,397.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00455177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00137502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.37 or 0.00657109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00076143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc

Trittium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars.

