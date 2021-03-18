TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $21.90 on Thursday. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $777.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after buying an additional 617,005 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth about $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 484,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 281,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

