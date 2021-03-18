TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.15% of TrueCar worth $35,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in TrueCar by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TrueCar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 57,006 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,798 shares of company stock valued at $102,670. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

TRUE stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

