TrueDeck (TDP) Price Up 88.6% Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 88.6% higher against the dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $463,244.26 and $11,263.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.86 or 0.00626264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00034445 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

