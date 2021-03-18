Truist Begins Coverage on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

