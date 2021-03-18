Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Truist Financial worth $116,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 97.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $704,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

