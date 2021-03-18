Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) VP Cynthia B. Powell Sells 2,201 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

