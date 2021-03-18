Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) VP Cynthia B. Powell Sells 2,201 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:TFC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Story: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.