Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.17 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $606.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74).

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.