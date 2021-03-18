Truist Securiti Weighs in on Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPRT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

