Truist Securities Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $105.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,668. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.24, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,946,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 135,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

