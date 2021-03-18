Truist Securities Raises Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $18.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 22.68% from the stock’s previous close.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 291,854 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,960,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

