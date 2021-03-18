TrumpCoin One Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 367% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 376.6% higher against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $161,252.26 and $21.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00051894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00229047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002076 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011239 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

