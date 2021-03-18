Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) traded down 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.05 and last traded at $79.73. 817,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 442,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,992.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 7,815 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $754,225.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,022.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,142 shares of company stock worth $17,140,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

