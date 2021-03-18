Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to report $165.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.70 million to $169.40 million. Trustmark posted sales of $172.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $650.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $659.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $648.40 million, with estimates ranging from $631.40 million to $663.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 101.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 29.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

