TrustSwap (SWAP) Tops One Day Volume of $4.74 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for $2.25 or 0.00003958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $182.14 million and $4.74 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00453873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00061700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00137032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00634079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,066,392 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

