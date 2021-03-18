TrustVerse Market Capitalization Reaches $16.28 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $16.28 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 54.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00050983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.87 or 0.00626444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00025050 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00034308 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,542,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

