Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 3,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,084. The stock has a market cap of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

