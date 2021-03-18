TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Position Decreased by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,690 shares during the period. TTM Technologies accounts for about 5.0% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of TTM Technologies worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after purchasing an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after purchasing an additional 633,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,510,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 245,600 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,605. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

