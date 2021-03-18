Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.16. 794,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 477,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $361.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 128,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

