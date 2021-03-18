TUI (LON:TUI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $381.35

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.35 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 427.60 ($5.59). TUI shares last traded at GBX 416.10 ($5.44), with a volume of 4,096,406 shares trading hands.

TUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. TUI currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 381.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 374.21.

In related news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93). Also, insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

TUI Company Profile (LON:TUI)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

