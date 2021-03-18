Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Down 5%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s share price traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $27.00. 1,072,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 963,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Also, CFO Cassandra Harris bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318 in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

