TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Up 85.1% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $550,663.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 85.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,868,596,190 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

