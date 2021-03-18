Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 1.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,142,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Twilio by 661.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 291,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded down $20.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.97. The company had a trading volume of 76,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,067. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.26 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,829,203 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

