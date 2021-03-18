Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 8.9% Following Insider Selling

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares dropped 8.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $350.06 and last traded at $352.05. Approximately 3,300,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,323,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.27.

Specifically, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

