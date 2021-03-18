Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 14.1%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price dropped 14.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.00 and last traded at $124.31. Approximately 1,315,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 983,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.73.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.54, for a total transaction of $112,635.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,014 shares in the company, valued at $11,329,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,221 shares of company stock valued at $22,572,044. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

