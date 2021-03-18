Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,708,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.