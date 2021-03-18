Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,778,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,760,586.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $55,400.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 179,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,241,935. The company has a market capitalization of $273.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 250,552 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.