Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 357.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,322 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $76.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

