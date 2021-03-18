U Network Price Up 48% Over Last Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One U Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $821,840.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, U Network has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.