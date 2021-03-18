U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 639.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

