U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

