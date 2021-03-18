U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 9.1%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 1,244,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,292,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $957.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the third quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.