Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,781 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after buying an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351,881.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.