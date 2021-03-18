Ubex Hits Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 85.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $94,952.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.72 or 0.00273661 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

