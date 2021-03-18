Ubiq Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,576.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and $33,576.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,530.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.96 or 0.03058853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00345072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.28 or 0.00905883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.37 or 0.00400420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.00340453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00248932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020863 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

