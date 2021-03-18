UBS Group Increases Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $32.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

