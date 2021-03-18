UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

