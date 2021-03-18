UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 1,844,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $46.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

