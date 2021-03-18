UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 873,626 shares during the period. UDR makes up 2.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.66% of UDR worth $74,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in UDR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 447,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UDR by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,328,400 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $44.96. 4,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,232. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

