Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.13. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $11.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $13.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.62.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.23. The company had a trading volume of 824,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.34 and its 200 day moving average is $271.00. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.33 and a fifty-two week high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

