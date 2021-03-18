Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stake Decreased by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377,220 shares during the period. Ultra Clean comprises about 7.2% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Ultra Clean worth $23,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after buying an additional 830,322 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 306,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $780,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. 3,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $59.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

