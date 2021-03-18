Ultra Trading Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $179.66 million and $2.29 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,992.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.85 or 0.00923993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.94 or 0.00358555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031577 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012113 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,328 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

