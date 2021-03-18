UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.99

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.99 and last traded at $97.33, with a volume of 292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,706. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,631,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

