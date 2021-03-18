Unibright Market Capitalization Reaches $182.16 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $182.16 million and $2.99 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00673552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

