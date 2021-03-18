UniMex Network (UMX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.07 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One UniMex Network token can now be bought for about $1.76 or 0.00003036 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $688,717.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.00454582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00061903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00133703 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00058142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.52 or 0.00654783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00076700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,706,338 tokens.

UniMex Network Token Trading

