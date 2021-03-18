Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

NYSE UNP opened at $212.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.38 and a 200-day moving average of $202.79. The company has a market cap of $142.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

