Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €29.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €29.60 ($34.82) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UN01. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.64 ($32.52).

Get Uniper alerts:

ETR UN01 opened at €30.62 ($36.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.39. Uniper has a twelve month low of €21.14 ($24.87) and a twelve month high of €31.28 ($36.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.