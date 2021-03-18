Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 14,504 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.94% of Vishay Precision Group worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 446.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,166. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

