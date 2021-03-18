Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 18,535 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.63% of CEVA worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 115.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 210,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after buying an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CEVA by 899.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 54,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,169. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5,991.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,875.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,203. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

